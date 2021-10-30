Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.680-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.06 billion-$16.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.
ADP stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,984. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.79.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
