Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.680-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.06 billion-$16.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.68-$6.80 EPS.

ADP stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,984. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $155.79 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

