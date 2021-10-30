Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 91.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

