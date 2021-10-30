Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.
Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 91.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.