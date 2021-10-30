Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avantor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Avantor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.