Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. 7,638,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

