Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. 7,638,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,066. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37.
In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
