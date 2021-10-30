Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58.

Get Avnet alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.