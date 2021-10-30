Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

