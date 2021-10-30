AXIS Token Market Cap Tops $9.35 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $92,997.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00247047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00097331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

