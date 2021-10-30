AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

AXTI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 498,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. AXT has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $347.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

