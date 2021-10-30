Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Update

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $5.80 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

