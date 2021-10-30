B. Riley Comments on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $17.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.64. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

