B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HZO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.