B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,830,207. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About B2Digital
