B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,422,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTDG remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,445,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,830,207. B2Digital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

