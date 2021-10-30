Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.