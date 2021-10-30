Baader Bank Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

Shares of KGX opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €85.94. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

