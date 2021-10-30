Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.14

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.14 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.36). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 325.80 ($4.26), with a volume of 525,270 shares trading hands.

BAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

