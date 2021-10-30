Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $26.54 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $26.54 or 0.00042923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $272.99 million and $19.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

