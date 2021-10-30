Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.47.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $162.24. 5,109,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a one year low of $130.47 and a one year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

