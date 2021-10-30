Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $348,040.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

