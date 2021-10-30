Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. Balchem has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Balchem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

