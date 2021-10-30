Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,930,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 332,247 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

BBVA opened at $6.97 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

