Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

