Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Raised to €3.90

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.