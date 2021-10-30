Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

