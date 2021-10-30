Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 438,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,358. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

