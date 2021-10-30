Bank of America Corp DE Buys 341,716 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.48 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

