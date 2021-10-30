Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,096,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,384,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $176.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

