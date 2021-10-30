Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.48 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,106,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,475,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,002,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $141.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

