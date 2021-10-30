Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 841 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 46.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.