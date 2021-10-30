Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,724 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DMC Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

