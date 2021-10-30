Bank of Montreal Can Has $284,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

