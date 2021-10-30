Bank of Montreal Can Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 312.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $714,000. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

