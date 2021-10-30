Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 16,789 Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

HNP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

