Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 38,196 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,145,980,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $340,557,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $87,864,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

SANA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SANA stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 977,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895 over the last three months.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

