Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIGA shares. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.