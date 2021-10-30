Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,054.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 65,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 226,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.