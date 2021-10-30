Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Gatos Silver worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

GATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

GATO stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

