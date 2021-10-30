Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,625 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Blue Bird worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

