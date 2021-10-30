Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 356,196 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 356,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 377.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

In other news, Director Heidi Hagen acquired 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

