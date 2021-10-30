Barclays Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,585.83. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,601.57 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.