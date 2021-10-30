Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

