Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

