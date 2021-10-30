Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCT. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.39) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,094.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,933.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

