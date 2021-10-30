Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

BVNRY stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

