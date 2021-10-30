Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.58-3.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

