Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.49 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.61 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.58-3.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 7,995,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
