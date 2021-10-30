Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 346,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,506. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
