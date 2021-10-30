Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 346,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,506. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

