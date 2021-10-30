BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 687,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. BCLS Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.