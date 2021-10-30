Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Buys 116,945 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after acquiring an additional 363,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

