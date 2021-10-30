BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BeiGene by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $357.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $12,233,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

