Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

BELFA stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 7,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BELFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

