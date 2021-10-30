Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,624 ($21.22).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,384.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,720.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

